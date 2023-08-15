Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Boosted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.8% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,644,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,375,000 after acquiring an additional 394,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,124. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

