Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.60

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $14,788.00 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin launched on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 17,413,175 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00079903 USD and is down -5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

