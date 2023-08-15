Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after buying an additional 5,134,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,547,000 after buying an additional 2,752,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,794,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.2 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.