Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 23,309 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,309 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in Intel by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 290,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 28,597 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,007,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $163,608,000 after purchasing an additional 85,147 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 13.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 154,171 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 84,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a PE ratio of -162.17 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

