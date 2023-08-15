Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,242 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Atkore by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Atkore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Atkore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Atkore by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $164.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.38 and its 200 day moving average is $139.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Insider Activity

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.25.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

