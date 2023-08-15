Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Saratoga Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Saratoga Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 73.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $319.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.35. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.18 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2,200.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 36.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAR. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAR

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.