Sapphire (SAPP) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $21.03 million and approximately $372.58 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.97 or 0.06278437 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00041724 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00021295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00028699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,441,367,625 coins and its circulating supply is 1,420,786,202 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.