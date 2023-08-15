Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Hits $3.17 on Top Exchanges

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $3.17 or 0.00010798 BTC on major exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $14.40 million and $4.27 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

