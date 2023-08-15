Santos FC Fan Token Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for $3.08 or 0.00010552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $14.02 million and $3.77 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

