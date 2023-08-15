San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $887,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,215,000 after purchasing an additional 71,462 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.57. The stock had a trading volume of 376,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $861,935.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,866,906.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $861,935.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Further Reading

