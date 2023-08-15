San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.42 Million Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 618,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.61. 44,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.77. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

