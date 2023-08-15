San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,599 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.57. 2,625,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

