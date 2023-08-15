San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 121,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.1% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,728,000. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,072,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877,025. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

