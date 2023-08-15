San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.02. 163,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,933. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.56 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

