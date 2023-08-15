San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brunswick by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Brunswick by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Down 1.8 %

Brunswick stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.37. 263,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,500. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.