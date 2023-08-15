San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brunswick by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Brunswick by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Stock Down 1.8 %
Brunswick stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.37. 263,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,500. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.55.
Brunswick Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.92.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
