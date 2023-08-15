San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,119 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.89. 1,090,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,799. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $53,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $53,793.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,460.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.