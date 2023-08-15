San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,076. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $333.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.