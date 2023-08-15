San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot
In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD
Home Depot Stock Performance
Shares of HD traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,076. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $333.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.19.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Home Depot Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Home Depot
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.