Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Raymond James raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $3,124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,146,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,730,762.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $3,124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,146,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,730,762.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,139,743 shares of company stock valued at $243,091,759 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.74. 1,964,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,246,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.70. The stock has a market cap of $204.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

