Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,112,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,247 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.3% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.52% of Salesforce worth $1,021,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.70.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,139,743 shares of company stock valued at $243,091,759. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

