Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Short Interest Update

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sage Therapeutics

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 792,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 666,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after acquiring an additional 580,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after acquiring an additional 532,042 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $18,715,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,860. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

