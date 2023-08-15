Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $6.28 on Top Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $6.28 or 0.00021340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $130.79 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded up 101% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00191003 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00050001 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028959 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003419 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.2826191 USD and is up 17.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

