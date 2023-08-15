Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Announces Earnings Results

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $16.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.24%.

Sachem Capital Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of SACH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 184,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $143.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58.

Sachem Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.85%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sachem Capital

About Sachem Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SACH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 73.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 904,782 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 282,901 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 276.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 107,141 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 13.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

