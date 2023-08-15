Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Announces Earnings Results

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $16.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.24%.
Sachem Capital Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of SACH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 184,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $143.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58.
Sachem Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.85%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.05%.
About Sachem Capital
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
