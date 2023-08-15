Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90 on September 20th

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 150.80 ($1.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £377 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,775.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 81.90 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 152 ($1.93).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Sabre Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 93 ($1.18) to GBX 153 ($1.94) in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

