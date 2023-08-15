S.A. Mason LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 862,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $228,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $367.83. 31,526,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,242,191. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

