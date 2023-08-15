S.A. Mason LLC Sells 382 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $332.32. 4,297,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $334.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.66.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

