S.A. Mason LLC Reduces Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 67.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 441.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 59,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 232.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 263,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WEN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.28.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 689,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,144. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

