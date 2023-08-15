S.A. Mason LLC Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

NEM traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. 4,611,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,644. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

View Our Latest Report on Newmont

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.