S.A. Mason LLC Has $53,000 Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:REGL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,025 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

