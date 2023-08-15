S.A. Mason LLC Has $453,000 Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,469,316 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $248,077,000 after buying an additional 998,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. 13,190,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,265,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of -408.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

