S.A. Mason LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 60,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 44,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 235,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.26. The company had a trading volume of 190,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,520. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.22. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

