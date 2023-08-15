S.A. Mason LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $58,990,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Gentex by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,508,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,413,000 after buying an additional 975,818 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Gentex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 765,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,726. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

