S.A. Mason LLC Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,843.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 313,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,932,000 after acquiring an additional 297,009 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.2% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 78,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,723 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.9% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 15,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.6 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.14. 319,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,263. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.16 and a 200 day moving average of $287.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

