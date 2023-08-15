S.A. Mason LLC Acquires Shares of 6,126 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,253,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,302,000 after purchasing an additional 817,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,387,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,422,000 after purchasing an additional 108,117 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,897. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

