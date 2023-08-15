Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. 181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Ryman Healthcare Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80.

Ryman Healthcare Company Profile

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

