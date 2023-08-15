Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 936,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 523,809 shares.The stock last traded at $4.57 and had previously closed at $4.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 4.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 63,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 154,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 36,939 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.