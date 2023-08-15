RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,834,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $571,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after acquiring an additional 345,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.72. 1,851,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.73.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

