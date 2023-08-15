Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $1,583,609,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $153,411,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,087,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,183,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,263,000 after buying an additional 890,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

