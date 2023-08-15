Royal Bank of Canada Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$22.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$25.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.17. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$15.14 and a 52 week high of C$31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$605.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.72.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

