Royal Bank of Canada Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$22.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
