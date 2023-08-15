Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $20.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.53 million, a P/E ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.01% and a negative return on equity of 139.10%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $61,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at $470,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $131,258 in the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

