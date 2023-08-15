Rollbit Coin (RLB) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $592.54 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded up 68.7% against the US dollar. One Rollbit Coin token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges. Rollbit Coin has a market capitalization of $592.54 million and $17.31 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin launched on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 3,296,951,621 tokens. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 3,296,951,621. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.17212465 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $9,221,095.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

