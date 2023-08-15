Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.55

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.55 and last traded at C$5.57, with a volume of 177545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.76.

Rogers Sugar Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.96. The firm has a market cap of C$585.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.76%.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

