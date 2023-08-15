Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.98. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 6,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $33,284.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 636,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 9,443 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $54,486.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,756.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 6,085 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $33,284.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,902.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 80,043 shares of company stock valued at $459,600 over the last ninety days. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

