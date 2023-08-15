Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 84.33% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. 25,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $39.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

