Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Up 16.8% in July

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 205.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI remained flat at $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 206,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 84.33% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $18.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.