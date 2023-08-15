Robinson (LON:RBN) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.21). Approximately 43,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 9,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.14).

Robinson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £15.91 million, a P/E ratio of 678.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95.07.

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

