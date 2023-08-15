Robinson Capital Management LLC Takes $813,000 Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,859,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 58,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 60,508 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,058,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUJ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. 65,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,411. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

