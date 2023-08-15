Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 18,869 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,869 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VGM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. 179,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,185. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $11.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

