Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases 69,169 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,169 shares during the quarter. DWS Municipal Income Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KTF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,533. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $9.85.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.0254 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

(Free Report)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.