Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,630 Shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Free Report) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $213,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $2,584,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,087,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWC remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.29 million, a PE ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I ( NASDAQ:BWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

