Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $555,000 in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 60.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 970,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 364,865 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 830,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 105,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 429.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 429,100 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 83.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 511,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 232,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 93.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 427,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 206,684 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Down 0.2 %

TBCP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 33,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,987. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

